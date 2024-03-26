Thailand issues statement on the terrorist attack in Moscow
Thailand is profoundly shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific terrorist attack in the Moscow region on March 22 that claimed more than a hundred lives and saw several more injured.
Thailand strongly and unequivocally condemns this brutal and heinous attack and all such terrorist attacks on innocent civilians.
Thailand expresses its sincere condolences to all the victims and their families for their loss. The thoughts and prayers of the Thai people are with the Russian people at this tragic and difficult time.