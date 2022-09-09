Gen Prawit shows silky touch in new career as fashion model
Acting prime minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has volunteered to become a “shop window” for Thai silk, deputy government spokesperson Tipanan Sirichana said on Friday.
She said Prawit, who also doubles as deputy prime minister, offered to showcase Thai silk clothing for the Department of Sericulture free of charge.
His goal is to promote the traditional industry and increase the income of silkworm raisers, the spokeswoman said.
Prawit kicked off his new career as a fashion model by wearing a checker-patterned tie made of “pa khao ma” silk.
He also urged fellow Cabinet members to add Thai silk to their wardrobes to boost the income of farmers.
Prawit took the role of acting prime minister last month after Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was suspended as prime minister pending a Constitutional Court ruling on whether his eight-year tenure has already expired.