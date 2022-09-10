Prayut deploys soldiers for flood operations in Bangkok, across country

Delivering the news on Saturday, Defence Ministry spokesman Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said the military has deployed personnel and equipment to flooded areas across the country to aid disaster prevention and response efforts.

“All the armed forces are supporting the government, as instructed by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the defence minister,” the spokesman said.

Days of heavy rain across large areas of the country, including the capital, have resulted in serious flooding.