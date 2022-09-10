background-defaultbackground-default
Prayut deploys soldiers for flood operations in Bangkok, across country

SATURDAY, September 10, 2022

Though suspended as prime minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has used his powers as defence minister to instruct the armed forces to defend Bangkok and the country against floods.

Delivering the news on Saturday, Defence Ministry spokesman Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich said the military has deployed personnel and equipment to flooded areas across the country to aid disaster prevention and response efforts.

“All the armed forces are supporting the government, as instructed by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, the defence minister,” the spokesman said.

Days of heavy rain across large areas of the country, including the capital, have resulted in serious flooding.

Military personnel are working with Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation officials and volunteers in provinces affected by flash flooding and inundations caused by torrential rain.

Kongcheep said soldiers are helping to issue flood warnings, move belongings to higher ground, evacuate victims, distribute relief supplies, provide medical assistance, build temporary embankments, remove vegetation blocking waterways, and repair flood-damaged roads.

He said Prayut has also instructed the military to support the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) in dealing with flash floods across the city

“All of the armed forces were ordered to closely monitor the water and weather situation in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces,” said the spokesman.

Soldiers are clearing Bangkok’s waterways, water gates and sewer pipes to help speed up drainage into the sea, he added.

TAGS
PrayutPrayut Chan-o-chaSoldiersFloodsBangkokThailand
