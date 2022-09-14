Constitutional Court to decide Prayut’s fate as PM on Sept 30

The court announced that it had not ended the inquiry process and would have each of the 10 judges in the case announce their decision in the room on the third floor of the Constitutional Court at 3pm on September 30. The official court ruling will be compiled from the opinions of individual judges.

The court on August 24 suspended Prayut from serving as prime minister after it accepted a petition for review on whether he had reached the eight-year limit set for prime minister by the Constitution on August 24, as claimed by the opposition.

Initially, the court sought statements from Prayut, Meechai Ruchuphan, the former chairman of the now-defunct CDC, and Pakorn Nilprapun, former secretary of the CDC.

The court later sought the minutes of the 501st CDC meeting because Meechai had stated in writing to the court that his views expressed during the 500th meeting had been incompletely circulated by the side that argued Prayut’s term should end on August 24.

The House of Representatives Secretariat sent the minutes of the 501st CDC meeting to the court on Tuesday and the court reviewed it on Wednesday and came up with the ruling schedule.