Former public health minister Witthaya collapses, dies at 63

Nathee said he and other friends rushed Witthaya to the Bang Pa-in hospital and the hospital tried to resuscitate him but he did not regain consciousness, so he was taken to Rangsit’s Thammasat University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of his death.

Nathee said he and other friends had noticed that Witthaya apparently had heart issues, but he declined to see a doctor, saying he was still healthy and strong.

According to Nathee, Witthaya had been helping tentative Pheu Thai election candidates campaign in Ayutthaya in recent days.

Witthaya, who was the public health minister in the 60th Cabinet, had been elected Ayutthaya MP several times. He used to be a Pheu Thai deputy leader and former chairman of the coalition parliamentary affairs coordination committee, or chief government whip.