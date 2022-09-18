Election ban on relief handouts ‘will deepen economic hardship for Thais’

Meanwhile, Thai Sang Thai was willing to help alleviate people’s hardship without expecting a reward, Sita said.

The election ban on handouts comes as Thais are struggling with soaring energy and food prices.

He also laid blame on the National Council for Peace and Order junta, claiming it had established agencies and independent organisations that worked to satisfy the needs of the leader, not the people.

Turning to the general election, he said the new that party-list MP calculation method would play an important role.

"If party-list MPs are calculated using the ‘100’ division method, many political parties will merge," he said.

The “100” method, which looks set to be used for the next election, would favour larger parties

Sita said Thai Sang Thai will reveal its election candidates gradually, adding that the party would remain independent and not seek conflict with others.