Preparations being finalised for Saudi crown prince’s visit to Thailand
Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has met his Saudi Arabian counterpart in New York about an official visit of the Middle East kingdom’s crown prince to Thailand later this year.
Don had a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Friday.
Tanee said final preparations are being made for the upcoming visit to Thailand of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud, during which the two countries will sign agreements on bilateral cooperation.
“The crown prince’s visit is expected to take place within this year. Final arrangements are being made regarding the exact date. We will make an official announcement when the time is confirmed,” said Tanee, who doubles as director-general of the Information Department.
The crown prince, who is often described by the media as Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, also serves as deputy prime minister and defence minister.
After over three decades of sour ties, Thailand and Saudi Arabia agreed to normalise diplomatic relations early this year. In January, General Prayut Chan-o-cha paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia and met with the crown prince.
Prayut’s visit, which was described by the Thai Foreign Ministry as “historic”, was followed by a series of diplomatic and business contacts between the two kingdoms.
Tanee also said on Friday that leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation have started confirming their participation at the Apec Summit to be held in Bangkok in mid-November. These included the leaders of Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan.
He said that there was a “high likelihood” of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin attending the meeting.