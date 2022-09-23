Preparations being finalised for Saudi crown prince’s visit to Thailand

Don had a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Friday.

Tanee said final preparations are being made for the upcoming visit to Thailand of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman al-Saud, during which the two countries will sign agreements on bilateral cooperation.

“The crown prince’s visit is expected to take place within this year. Final arrangements are being made regarding the exact date. We will make an official announcement when the time is confirmed,” said Tanee, who doubles as director-general of the Information Department.