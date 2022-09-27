Politicians, Cabinet members barred from offering cash assistance before poll

● Candidates and leaders of political parties can participate in social functions, such as wedding receptions, Buddhist monk ordainments or funerals. They can place wreaths or offer flower bouquets, but they cannot hand out cash gifts. They can chair ceremonies, but they must use money from the hosts of the functions, not their own money for paying monks attending the ceremonies. Also, the names of candidates and parties cannot be announced at the functions.

● Election candidates can hold funerals, ordainment and wedding ceremonies if needed, but they must make the ceremonies small and avoid holding any performance or concert.

● Leaders of political parties or their boards can help in election campaigns but cannot hire people to hear their campaign.

● Election candidates and political parties cannot hand out assistance or necessities to people suffering from natural disasters or pandemic or similar events.

Rules for political office holders, including Cabinet members:

● Political office holders can perform their duties as usual. For example, they can participate in TV or radio programmes or chair ceremonies or make inspection trips and hand out help to people affected by disasters. But they must be careful not to abuse their authority and must avoid campaigning for their parties.

● Political office holders can participate in social functions but they must not hand out cash gifts. They can chair ceremonies as long as they do not pay from their pockets but use the money from the hosts of the functions.

● Political office holders can participate in election campaigns after their office hours.

Rules for officials of government agencies:

● Government agencies can hold activities as usual, such as seminars, competitions or annual fairs.

● Government officials and employees of state agencies must be neutral in politics.

● Government agencies must support the election by providing venues for holding votes or for erecting election signs.

The EC secretary-general also clarified that campaign posters must not be larger than A3 size and campaign roadside signs must not be larger than 130x245 centimetres.