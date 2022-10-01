Morality comes before law, says one of 9 judges ruling over Prayut’s tenure case

Constitutional Court justice Twekiat Menakanist said he believes a good government needs to strictly observe ethical values to end any "crisis of faith" the public may have.

His judgment said that intolerance of ideas and frequent changes to the “social contract” can make people lose faith in that agreement.

Twekiat, 69, had been a lecturer at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Law between 1975 and 2013 before joining the Constitutional Court. He became a professor of law in 2011.