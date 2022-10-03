Sibling ties: Varawut handed Chart Thai Pattana Party’s leadership by older sister

• Deputy leader Anurak Jureemat

• Deputy leader Anucha Sasomsup

• Deputy leader Wijit Pruettiphan

• Deputy leader Samphan Paenphat

• Deputy leader Yutthapol Angkinant

• Secretary-general Prapat Photisuthon

• Deputy secretary-general Thatlak Pittapongpat

• Deputy secretary-general Udomsak Srisutiwa

• Deputy secretary-general Nanthaporn Damrongpong

• Treasurer Puangrat Chaiyabutr

• Party registrar Phisit Pittayathakulcharoen

After the votes were counted, Kanchana ceremoniously handed the party’s flag over to her brother.

Chart Thai Pattana was founded on April 18, 2008, in anticipation of a Constitutional Court verdict that would dissolve its previous avatar Chart Thai Party on December 2 the same year. After the dissolution, Chart Thai MPs and key party members switched to Chart Thai Pattana.

Once he was handed the party’s leadership, Varawut said Chart Thai and Chart Thai Pattana have collectively been in Thai politics for 48 years. He said he is now 49 and has grown up with his late father, Banharn Silapa-archa, leading the party.

Varawut said nobody doubted his father’s abilities, who always stepped out to listen to people’s grievances and worked to solve their problems. He said his father looked after party members like they were real family, and he hopes he will be able to do the same.

He said that though he is succeeding his sister as party leader, he wants party members to know that the Silapa-archa family does not personally own the party.

Varawut said the party’s management will be based on reason and input from all sides and nobody can dictate or influence the party’s direction.

For instance, he said, the public will be encouraged to choose Chart Thai Pattana candidates for the next election, because the party wants its MPs and executives to respond to the demands of the people.

“In the past, dad often scolded me and taught me a lot of things. Now, I understand that he wanted to prepare me for this post,” Varawut said.

He said he could not work alone and hoped the party would be united to support him in his work.