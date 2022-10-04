Former party leader Newin 'sets Bhumjaithai’s vision of 120 House seats' in next election

The Election Commission has set May 7 as the tentative election date if the House completes its four-year term on March 23.

“So far whatever Newin has blessed us, it has come true,” Anutin said.

The public health minister said Bhumjaithai has been working hard for the public with tangibly implementable policies.

“Our works have created confidence in the public that if we form the next government, we will be able to do this or that for them,” Anutin said.

When asked by reporters whether MPs from other parties, who visited Newin on his birthday, would later join the Bhumjaithai ahead of the next election, Anutin replied that the MPs simply came to greet Newin.

“Newin was in politics for 30 to 40 years so a lot of politicians are close to him. They don’t have to be Bhumjaithai members,” Anutin said.

He said his party has not been coercing MPs from other parties to defect to Bhumjaithai.

“But we are looking for capable people to work for the country. If such capable people are with other parties, we may invite them to join us to work together. This is a normal thing in politics,” Anutin said.

The public health minister expressed confidence that the next election would be held on schedule, although the organic law on the election of MPs has not been enacted yet. The MPs election amendment bill is pending enactment with affirmation by the EC and Parliament after a vetted draft failed to clear its third reading earlier.

Anutin added that he had talked to Prayut recently and he believed the prime minister might wait for the right timing before dissolving the House ahead of March 23.