Make controls on drugs, gun ownership part of national agenda: Madame Dear

She said these two issues came under the spotlight after the mass shooting of children and teachers at a nursery in Nong Bua Lamphu on Thursday.

“The disaster, which has saddened people across the world, reflects the malignant issues of drugs and weapons that are eating into Thai society. We have experienced unprecedented violence,” the former MP said in her Facebook post.

The politician, who is also known as “Madame Dear”, called on her compatriots to push for drug suppression and gun control to be made part of the national agenda.