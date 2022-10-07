Make controls on drugs, gun ownership part of national agenda: Madame Dear
Suppression of narcotics and firearm ownership control should be made part of the national agenda, former MP Watanaya Bunnag said on Friday.
She said these two issues came under the spotlight after the mass shooting of children and teachers at a nursery in Nong Bua Lamphu on Thursday.
“The disaster, which has saddened people across the world, reflects the malignant issues of drugs and weapons that are eating into Thai society. We have experienced unprecedented violence,” the former MP said in her Facebook post.
The politician, who is also known as “Madame Dear”, called on her compatriots to push for drug suppression and gun control to be made part of the national agenda.
She said all firearms carried by police and military officers must be returned once they are dismissed from duty, and tougher penalties must be put in place for illegal gun trade and production of homemade devices.
Watanya also pointed out that Thailand’s drug problem seems to be worsening.
“I plead for strict enforcement of drug-control laws and for relevant authorities to do their job efficiently,” she said.
Watanya recently left the ruling Palang Pracharath Party to join the coalition Democrat Party. She is set to be assigned to a key role in the Democrats’ campaigning in Bangkok in the run-up to the next general election, party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said.