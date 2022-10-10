Opposition seeks special Parliament session for debate on Thailand’s drugs plague

Before starting, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew asked the participants to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Nong Bua Lamphu victims.

The opposition leaders then discussed Thailand’s scourge of drugs, which they said requires urgent attention, and agreed to submit a motion for the special session with Parliament President Chuan Leekpai.

The leaders said the number of opposition MPs may be enough to meet the quorum of a third of the members of both chambers, or 243 lawmakers, to submit the request for an extraordinary session.