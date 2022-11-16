Jurin to be Democrat Party’s PM candidate in next election

Regarding mass defections of former MPs and speculation of many current MPs also bolting the party, Rames said the resignations had nothing to do with the party.

He said individual Democrat politicians make their own decisions for their own political career and the party respected their decisions.

“They had personal reasons for resignations and they had no conflicts with the party, the party leader, secretary-general or with the executive board,” Rames said.

“It’s not fair to say that they quit because of internal conflicts. We hereby affirm that the party is not reeling from the resignations. We still move on by adhering to the public and national interests,” Rames said.

There have been rumours that several active MPs of the Democrat, Thailand’s oldest political party, would quit the party once the House is dissolved or shortly before the House completes its term so that they could join new parties to contest the next election.

It has been reported that many were unhappy with Jurin’s leadership and had decided to leave – mostly quietly to avoid damaging the party’s reputation.

Jurin was elected Democrat leader after Abhisit Vejjajiva failed to lead the Democrat to political victory in the 2019 election. Many blamed the party’s defeat on Abhisit’s announcement before the 2019 election that the Democrat would not support General Prayut Chan-o-cha for prime minister.

Over 20 former MPs have left the party since the 2019 election. The latest resignation was of veteran Democrat member Trairong Suwannakhiri, who was reported to have joined the newly-established Ruam Thai Sang Chart (RTSC) Party. Trairong quit the Democrat on October 27.

Big-name Democrats who quit this year included Thavorn Senniam, Thawil Praisont, Witthaya Kaewparadai, and Ekkanat Promphan.

Assoc Prof Dr Yutthaporn Isarachai, a political science lecturer at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, said in his recent political analysis that Jurin’s leadership might not be well accepted among Democrat veterans and the party under his leadership lacks unity.

Yuthtaporn expects some 10 Democrat MPs to follow Trairong and join the RTSC. He said the Democrat Party may win fewer than 30 House seats in the next election.

