Real-estate tycoon Srettha top choice as next PM among Thai CEOs: survey

Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said Thailand is getting ready for the next general elections as the government’s term will come to an end in March next year.

He expects anti-government rallies but does not believe they will lead to violence.

"The next premier must focus on the economy and people’s livelihoods as a priority,” he said. "Also, the next prime minister should maintain government stability for the benefit of the country and gain confidence among investors."

He also urged the government to follow up on deals made during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, such as the Asia-Pacific free-trade agreement, to ensure they benefit the country and the region.

“The private sector, meanwhile, should seek opportunities to expand trade and investment,” he added.

Thai National Shippers' Council chairman Chaichan Charoensuk said he expects Thailand’s export industry to run smoothly despite political tensions.

However, like Sanan, he also urged the government to adopt agreements made at the Apec Summit as soon as possible, especially promoting the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy model in both the short and long term.

Related stories: