Most voters want Prayut to dissolve House before yearend: survey

The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) held phone interviews with 1,310 respondents across the country recently and released the results of the survey on Sunday.

Asked if they want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to dissolve the House before it completes its term on March 22 and when, the respondents said:

• 43.13%: Dissolve it within December

• 33.82%: Let the House complete its term

• 12.37%: Dissolve it in January

• 3.74%: Dissolve it in February

• 2.82%: Dissolve it a few days before March 22

• 4.12%: No comment