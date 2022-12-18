Most voters want Prayut to dissolve House before yearend: survey
A recent opinion survey found that most voters in Thailand would like to see the House of Representatives dissolved within December as they are unhappy with the performance of MPs.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) held phone interviews with 1,310 respondents across the country recently and released the results of the survey on Sunday.
Asked if they want Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to dissolve the House before it completes its term on March 22 and when, the respondents said:
• 43.13%: Dissolve it within December
• 33.82%: Let the House complete its term
• 12.37%: Dissolve it in January
• 3.74%: Dissolve it in February
• 2.82%: Dissolve it a few days before March 22
• 4.12%: No comment
Most respondents indicated that they were quite unhappy with the performance of MPs over the past four years. According to the survey:
• 31.98%: Quite unhappy because MPs waste time quarrelling and often skip meetings
• 30.46%: Quite happy because MPs addressed the grievances of people
• 25.96%: Very unhappy because the House often lacks quorum and MPs are inefficient
• 9.77%: Very happy because MPs work with dedication and get many key laws passed
• 1.83%: Mo comment.
When asked if they were happy with House Speaker Chuan Leekpai’s performance, the response was:
• 41.98%: Quite happy
• 24.05%: Very happy
• 20.38%: Quite unhappy
• 11.76%: Very unhappy
• 1.83%: No comment.