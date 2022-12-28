No parliamentarian qualifies for press corps' 'Rising Star', 'Best Member of the Year' epithets
Thailand's press corps on Tuesday continued their year-end tradition of giving nicknames to Parliament executives and members.
On Monday, the press already had revealed this year’s nicknames for the government, the prime minister and ministers, that were satirical and poked fun.
Notable nicknames for Parliament officials for 2022 are:
House of Representatives: Sam Wan Nee See Wan Lom (absent every three days, collapse every four days). The lower house got this nickname due to its repeated failure to convene Parliament meetings because of the absence of MPs or the staging of walk-out by the opposition.
House of Senate: Tra Por (voting for either P). The upper house is viewed as being divided into supporting either Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha or Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan. The two are candidates for next PM.
Parliament President and House Speaker Chuan Leekpai: Chuan Suan Se (the doddering Chuan). The veteran politician, who used to inspire awe and be revered by MPs, is seen now as "losing his footing", as he was unable to maintain order in the house and reconcile disagreements during meetings that resulted in walk-outs by rival groups.
President of the Senate Pornphet Wichitcholchai: Pornphet Phak Kon (Pornphet, you better rest now). Pornphet was often seen looking tired and frustrated during heated arguments at Senate meetings. The press is worried about him and suggests that he needs a short break.
Opposition leader Chonlanan Srikaew: Mong Chonlanan (the dull Dr Chonlanan). The doctor, who last year won the nickname of ‘rising star’, was viewed as losing his edge in criticising government policies. Many also viewed him as Pheu Thai leader only in name, but his actions seemed to be controlled by someone behind the scenes.
Comment of the year: “I took no part in the coup, only PM Prayut did it.”
Deputy PM Prawit made this comment in a July no-confidence debate, to which Prayut raised his hand and smiled in acknowledgement, amid applause from MPs. The press viewed the comment and MPs’ response as not appropriate for members of the legislative body, as it undermines the principle of democracy.
The press agreed that this year no one deserves the nicknames “Rising Star” and “Best Member of the Year.”
However, the one deserving the nickname “Dying Star” is Mongkolkit Suksintharanon, leader of the Thai Civilized Party.
During Parliament meetings, Mongkolkit often brought up issues that were under social attention, though they were unrelated to the topics being discussed or even to himself, such as the death of actress Nida "Tangmo" Patcharaveerapong and the swimming charity of actor Phakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak. The press called him out as "trying to be an expert in every topic despite having no clues himself".