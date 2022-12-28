No parliamentarian qualifies for press corps' 'Rising Star', 'Best Member of the Year' epithets

On Monday, the press already had revealed this year’s nicknames for the government, the prime minister and ministers, that were satirical and poked fun.

Notable nicknames for Parliament officials for 2022 are:

House of Representatives: Sam Wan Nee See Wan Lom (absent every three days, collapse every four days). The lower house got this nickname due to its repeated failure to convene Parliament meetings because of the absence of MPs or the staging of walk-out by the opposition.

House of Senate: Tra Por (voting for either P). The upper house is viewed as being divided into supporting either Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha or Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan. The two are candidates for next PM.

Parliament President and House Speaker Chuan Leekpai: Chuan Suan Se (the doddering Chuan). The veteran politician, who used to inspire awe and be revered by MPs, is seen now as "losing his footing", as he was unable to maintain order in the house and reconcile disagreements during meetings that resulted in walk-outs by rival groups.

President of the Senate Pornphet Wichitcholchai: Pornphet Phak Kon (Pornphet, you better rest now). Pornphet was often seen looking tired and frustrated during heated arguments at Senate meetings. The press is worried about him and suggests that he needs a short break.