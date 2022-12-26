Sweet talker? Washing machine? Here are some new handles for govt, ministers

Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam: Krueng Chak Sak Lang (washing machine)

Wissanu is known to employ his legal expertise to “wash” the government of all doubts such as Prayut’s tenure, questionable charter amendments and dispute over the concession given to Akara Resources to operate Thailand’s largest gold mine.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul: Bhumjai Dood, Pood Laew Doi (Bhumjaithai Party's ability to pull MPs, drop policies)

Anutin is leader of the coalition partner Bhumjaithai Party, which introduced the cannabis legalisation policy but is now shrugging off its responsibility. Also, despite being a coalition partner, the party is bolstering itself for the upcoming election by luring MPs from both sides of the government.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit: Prakan Rai Dai (always guaranteed)

The Democrat Party’s main policy is price guarantee, and as party leader, Jurin has focused on very little else.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai: Lum Lum, Don Don (narrow-minded Don)

Even though the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok last month should have created economic opportunities for the country, Don has failed to do anything. He is also rumoured to regularly reject suggestions from his Foreign Ministry colleagues, causing the ministry’s work processes to slow down.

Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow: Powerblank

Supattanapong won this nickname for failing to tackle the country’s energy crisis.

Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda: Na Chad Lung Blur (clear upfront, shady in the rear)

Among the three P’s – Prayut, Prawit and Anupong “Pok” – he is the only one who can hide behind appearances and keep his feelings under control.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin: Ro Mor Tor Raeng Lin (sweet talker)

Suchart is known for always having something nice to say about the prime minister. He has also taken several MPs from the ruling party to the new Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, which was specially created to nominate Prayut as PM candidate in the next election.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn: Wanthong Song Por (caught between two lovers)

Chaiwut’s loyalties appear to be caught between Prayut and Prawit, as he cannot seem to decide if he will remain with Prawit and Palang Pracharath Party, or shift to Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party with Prayut. He is compared to Wanthong – a character in the Thai poem “Khung Chang Khun Phaen” who cannot decide which man she loves the most.

Comment of the year: “I don’t care whether people love me or hate me, because I don’t know.”

Prayut made this remark while opening the national defence course at the National Defence Studies Institute in Bangkok on November 9.

