House meeting collapses again due to lack of quorum in tit for tat by opposition
Another meeting of the House of Representatives collapsed on Thursday due to a lack of quorum just as the lower House was about to start its debate on whether to endorse a report on the development of the Thai bureaucracy.
MP Ubolsak Bualuang-ngam, from the opposition Pheu Thai Party, sought a count, arguing that the number of participating lawmakers was unlikely to form a quorum.
Deputy House Speaker Suphachai Phosu, who was chairing the meeting at the time, dismissed his request, saying that the current House’s term was running out and that MPs should work as much as possible during the remaining time.
Ubolsak’s fellow-Pheu Thai MP, Pichet Chuamuangphan, later rose to back his call for a quorum count. Pichet said that ruling coalition MPs had failed to attend the House meeting on January 25 when the opposition had moved a motion.
“Today, coalition MPs have to take the responsibility of forming a quorum. It’s not that opposition MPs have to attend while coalition MPs are absent,” Pichet said.
Suphachai, the meeting chair, said that both opposition and coalition MPs are equally responsible for their parliamentary duties. He asked Ubolsak to withdraw his request.
However, Ubolsak refused to do so, prompting the meeting chair to call a quorum count.
Deputy House Speaker Suchart Tonjaroen, who took over from Suphachai as the meeting chair, announced that 153 MPs had registered their attendance during the quorum count, 62 short of the required number of 215.
Suchart later declared the meeting adjourned, only six minutes after he took over from Suphachai.
Many lawmakers were present inside the chamber but reportedly did not electronically register their attendance.