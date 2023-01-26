House meeting collapses again due to lack of quorum in tit for tat by opposition

MP Ubolsak Bualuang-ngam, from the opposition Pheu Thai Party, sought a count, arguing that the number of participating lawmakers was unlikely to form a quorum.

Deputy House Speaker Suphachai Phosu, who was chairing the meeting at the time, dismissed his request, saying that the current House’s term was running out and that MPs should work as much as possible during the remaining time.

Ubolsak’s fellow-Pheu Thai MP, Pichet Chuamuangphan, later rose to back his call for a quorum count. Pichet said that ruling coalition MPs had failed to attend the House meeting on January 25 when the opposition had moved a motion.

“Today, coalition MPs have to take the responsibility of forming a quorum. It’s not that opposition MPs have to attend while coalition MPs are absent,” Pichet said.