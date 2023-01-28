Only 3 parties can contest all 400 constituencies in the next election: EC

He did not name the three political parties, but said they all have branches or representative offices in every province and, therefore, are eligible to field candidates in every constituency.

Only the Democrat, Pheu Thai, and Palang Pracharath parties have branches in every province.

Eighty-three other parties registered with the Election Commission – including Ruam Thai Sang Chart (United Thai Nation), which is expected to nominate Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as its PM candidate for the next election – have not set up branches in all provinces.

The law also requires political parties to hold primary votes among their members to select their election candidates in the constituencies they plan to contest.