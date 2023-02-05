Prayut will campaign on popular subsidy programmes, aide says
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will campaign on a promise to continue his government’s popular subsidy programmes in the upcoming election, a close aide said on Sunday.
PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a member of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), said Prayut was in the process of drafting campaign policies in his capacity as a member of the party’s political strategic committee and its likely prime ministerial candidate.
Thanakorn said Prayut was drafting a platform based on the successful subsidy programmes of his government, such as the state welfare cards, which are nicknamed “Uncle Tu’s cards”, the Khon La Krueng or half-half programme, and Rao Thiew Duay Kan (“We Travel Together”).
The Khon La Krueng programme was among the most popular subsidies of the Prayut government. It subsidised half of the price of goods bought at a ceiling of subsidy of 150 baht per day.
The “We Travel Together” programme provided a life-saving boost to the tourism industry by spurring domestic tourism.
“We believe the policies will help the party win more support from the people because the Prayut administration has had tangible achievements,” Thanakorn said, adding: “We have good internal management that will ensure the party receives more support from voters.”
Thanakorn said Prayut and UTNP leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga have demonstrated integrity and the determination to tackle people’s problems.
“They have a clean image in the eyes of the public and the party’s executive board has selected capable candidates,” Thanakorn added.
He said more former MPs would join the UTNP.
Thanakorn also expressed confidence that the UTNP would win the election because Prayut would campaign personally. He did not personally campaign before the 2019 election, but he was still elected as the prime minister, Thanakorn said.
