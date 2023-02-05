Prayut will campaign on popular subsidy programmes, aide says

PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, a member of the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), said Prayut was in the process of drafting campaign policies in his capacity as a member of the party’s political strategic committee and its likely prime ministerial candidate.

Thanakorn said Prayut was drafting a platform based on the successful subsidy programmes of his government, such as the state welfare cards, which are nicknamed “Uncle Tu’s cards”, the Khon La Krueng or half-half programme, and Rao Thiew Duay Kan (“We Travel Together”).

The Khon La Krueng programme was among the most popular subsidies of the Prayut government. It subsidised half of the price of goods bought at a ceiling of subsidy of 150 baht per day.