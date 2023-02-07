Prayut non-committal on whether he will run for House seat

Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prayut said he has not yet decided whether he will run for a House seat along with trying to get re-elected as prime minister.

“I still don’t know. I’ll tell you when it’s time,” Prayut said when reporters asked to confirm speculation that he will become UTNP’s first party-list MP.

Prayut had said he would stand as the party’s only PM candidate.