Prayut non-committal on whether he will run for House seat
Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha said he has yet to decide whether he will contest as a party-list candidate for the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP).
Speaking to reporters after chairing the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prayut said he has not yet decided whether he will run for a House seat along with trying to get re-elected as prime minister.
“I still don’t know. I’ll tell you when it’s time,” Prayut said when reporters asked to confirm speculation that he will become UTNP’s first party-list MP.
Prayut had said he would stand as the party’s only PM candidate.
Under the Constitution, Prayut can hold the prime minister’s seat for another two years if re-elected in the next general election, scheduled tentatively for May 7.
Prayut said he has told UTNP’s tentative candidates to be careful while campaigning and avoid criticising coalition partners.
It was earlier reported that some candidates of Bhumjaithai Party, which is a coalition partner, had attacked Prayut in their campaign speeches.
Before the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was seen approaching the premier for a private chat.
Prayut said Anutin had shown up to explain why members of his party had attacked him while campaigning.
“It’s a non-issue. Anutin met me to explain it,” Prayut said.
Anutin is also the leader of Bhumjaithai Party.