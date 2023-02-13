Ex-EC official 'mishandled' 2019 ballots cast by Thais in New Zealand

He also failed to inform his superior of the bag’s arrival and votes cast by Thais in New Zealand did not get included in the final count, NACC concluded.

The NACC pointed out that an election gives each Thai both inside and outside the country their constitutional right to vote. It also said that a very large budget is required to hold an election.

Hence, all officials overseeing the election should pay utmost attention to the task, the NACC said.

However, it said, Nat did not carry out his duty to solve or mitigate the impact of the damage caused by the delayed delivery.

As a result, the NACC concluded that Nat had committed a severe disciplinary offence by failing to observe the law and electoral regulations, resulting in severe damage to the EC Office.

Niwatchai said the NACC also concluded that the two Foreign Ministry officials investigated along with Nat were innocent because they had done everything within their power to have the diplomatic mailbag delivered to Thailand on time.

The NACC will next ask the EC Office to launch a disciplinary probe against Nat retroactively.

After the ballots were delayed, the then-EC secretary-general transferred Nat to the post of director of the Political and Election Development Institute on March 24, 2019.

On Monday, Nat said he had heard about the NACC’s decision against him from news reports, but was perplexed.

He said he had explained to the NACC that the issue was “force majeure” because the delay was caused by a logistics problem in New Zealand that he could do nothing about. He added that all sides had tried their best to have the diplomatic mailbag delivered in time but failed.