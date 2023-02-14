British paper ‘FT’ lauds Prayut government over country’s economic performance

"All thanks to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's management, focusing on mitigating the Covid-19 impact on the people and the economy as much as possible," the page said.

The FB page said that Prayut had worked hard to help the Thai economy recover rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many countries are facing difficulties in economic recovery, but Thailand has been praised by a world-class media outlet for economic management," the FB page said, adding that it is an achievement for the Thai government.

The page also thanked Thai supporters for encouraging Prayut to overcome various crises.