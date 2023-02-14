British paper ‘FT’ lauds Prayut government over country’s economic performance
The "Financial Times" has praised the Thai government for its effective economic management amid various crises, Facebook page "Lung Too Toon" said on Monday.
Citing an article published on Sunday in the British daily business newspaper, the FB page said the article praised the government's expertise and responsibility in economic management, which had enabled Thailand to cope with various crises.
The article also called the baht the world’s most resilient currency, and Thailand as a country with low inflation, the FB page said.
"All thanks to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's management, focusing on mitigating the Covid-19 impact on the people and the economy as much as possible," the page said.
The FB page said that Prayut had worked hard to help the Thai economy recover rapidly after the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Many countries are facing difficulties in economic recovery, but Thailand has been praised by a world-class media outlet for economic management," the FB page said, adding that it is an achievement for the Thai government.
The page also thanked Thai supporters for encouraging Prayut to overcome various crises.
Even though Thailand has been praised for effective economic management amid various crises since 1998 and the baht is the world’s most resilient currency, the "Financial Times" also pointed out the country's defects.
"Thailand also has its flaws, including heavier household debt and a more rapidly ageing population than most of its peers," the "Financial Times" said.
