Thai Liberal Party serves up a feast to raise 1 baht per table
Instead of hosting an extravagant dinner to seek backing from rich industrialists, the Thai Liberal Party reached out to voters by inviting them to a Chinese banquet.
The banquet was held at Wat Chao Am in Bangkok Noi district on Monday, and each table cost just 1 baht.
Dishes served up included fried fish with chilli sauce, fish maw soup, crispy salad, fried rice and canned lychee in syrup. Party leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves said people were even allowed to take food home.
He said many political parties were hosting huge events to raise funds for campaigning ahead of the general election, which is tentatively set for May 7.
“Some parties charge 1 million to 3 million baht per table at their Chinese banquets,” he said, adding that at this price tag, it was impossible for most people to attend these events.
Sereepisuth said political parties focus on making deals with rich tycoons and show no concern for people who are mostly in debt.
“Our aim is to help people cope with poverty and lead happy lives,” he said.
He added that it will be more fruitful if every political party holds similar events.
Related stories:
Thai parties’ populist election policies damaging country’s future: Harvard scholar
Thai academics cry foul over delay in full enforcement of torture, disappearance law
Prayut’s new party has no shady business links, insists aide