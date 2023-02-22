Thaksin attacks Prayut for linking Chinese mafia boss to Yingluck govt

Thaksin used the derisive term while dismissing Prayut’s allegation linking an alleged Chinese triad boss to his sister Yingluck’s government and a real-estate developer close to it.

Thaksin did not name Prayut, but referred to him as an “old man” while rebutting the allegation he made during a general debate last week.

Thaksin was speaking on a live broadcast on his Care ClubHouse channel. A transcript of the speech – episode seven of Care Talk – was published on its Facebook page on Wednesday. The transcript used the Thai term with some letters missing but it was easy for Thais to guess which kind of farm animal Thaksin was talking about.

Thaksin was referring to an allegation Prayut made after his government was accused of turning a blind eye to the activities of Chinese triads in Thailand.