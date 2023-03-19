Campaign pledges to raise the minimum wage could backfire, forum told

Promises to raise daily minimum wages are a marketing ploy by political parties, but because the Election Commission requires them to honour their pledges, they could end up causing significant damage to the economy, speakers said.

Tanit Sorat, vice-chairman of the Employers’ Confederation of Thai Trade Industry, said political parties and the government would not have to pay for higher wages. However, businesses would not be able to afford the cost of unrealistic wage increases and would have to pass them on to consumers, he said.

Wages should rise based on inflation not politics, Tanit said.

Yongyuth Chalamwong, a labour expert at the Thailand Development Research Institute, said populist policies distort wage rates instead of letting them rise in accord with the economy.