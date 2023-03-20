Energy Ministry asks parties not to vow super-low fuel prices to woo voters

Senior officials from the ministry and Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (OERC) held a press conference to warn parties to tone down their pre-poll promises on energy bills.

Gunn Saengruang, deputy secretary-general of the OERC, said the pledges of unrealistically low energy prices could undermine the national energy structure and the country’s fiscal discipline.

The also risked affecting sustainability of the economy, with knock-on effects on people’s livelihoods and the country’s competitiveness, he added.

Among parties proposing to overhaul the energy price structure is the Chart Pattana Kla Party. Its leader Korn Chatikavanij has repeatedly said refineries are being allowed to profit excessively from their gross refining margin (GRM), which he has blamed for high fuel prices in Thailand.