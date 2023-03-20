EC to announce election date this week as House of Representatives. is dissolved
Thailand dissolved its Parliament on Monday to clear the way for an election in May, according to an announcement in the Royal Gazette website.
The announcement said King Maha Vajiralongkorn had endorsed a decree to dissolve Parliament, ahead of an election that must be held 45 to 60 days after dissolution.
"This is a swift return of political decision-making power to the people to elect a democratic government with the King as head of state," the announcement said.
The election is expected to take place on May 7 or May 14.
The May general election will choose members of Parliament, which together with the Senate will select a prime minister by the end of July, with a cabinet named by early August, according to a timeline provided by the government.
The timeline after dissolution of Parliament:
- 5 days after dissolution: Deadline for the Election Commission to announce the date of the election and the registration of MP candidates
- 7 days after dissolution: Deadline for candidate registration; EC to announce list of candidates
- 25 days before election: EC announces polling stations and voter list
- 20 days before election: Citizens receive letters informing them of their eligibility to vote
- 20 days before election: Committee for each polling station appointed
- 10 days before election: EC announces any changes to polling stations
- 10 days before election: Deadline for voters to make changes to names and info on voter lists
- 7 days before election: Deadline for voters to give reasons for not voting