Move Forward unveils economic team as election campaign intensifies

The team was announced at the party’s head office as the countdown to the May 14 election accelerates.

The seven members of the team are Weerayut Kanchuwat, Sittipol Wibulthanakul, Worapop Wiriyaroj, Apisit Laisattruklai, Chaiwat Sathaworawichit, Dejrat Sukkamnerd, and Sirikanya Tansakul.

Members of the team said their key economic goal is inclusive growth and that it will be achieved by creating “firm ground”, “fair game”, and “fast forward growth”. Firm ground refers to developing a steady economic foundation for the country, while fair rules and fair state mechanisms for businesses will push the Thai economy to grow very fast, they explained.