Pheu Thai to unveil all 33 Bangkok candidates at major Friday rally
The Pheu Thai Party, which aims to win a landslide in the May 14 general election, will hold its first major campaign in Bangkok on Friday.
Four key figures from the party will address the rally to be held at Stadium One on Banthat Thong Road from 5.30pm.
The party will also introduce its election candidates for all of Bangkok’s 33 constituencies at the event.
In a video clip released on Thursday, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the party’s chief adviser on participation and innovation, asked party supporters to attend the rally.
She said the four speakers at the event include her chief adviser, Srettha Thavisin, Danuporn Punnakanta, Ackarat Nitibhon, and herself.
Paetongtarn will speak on the topic “Think Big for all Thais”, Srettha on “New Vision for all Thais”, Danuporn on “New Income for all Thais”, and Ackarat on “Future Job for all Thais”.
Srettha, chief executive of property giant Sansiri, is expected to be a prime ministerial candidate of the party along with Paetongtarn, who also serves as head of the so-called Pheu Thai Family. She is the youngest daughter of the party’s patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.