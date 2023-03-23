Pheu Thai to unveil all 33 Bangkok candidates at major Friday rally

Four key figures from the party will address the rally to be held at Stadium One on Banthat Thong Road from 5.30pm.

The party will also introduce its election candidates for all of Bangkok’s 33 constituencies at the event.

In a video clip released on Thursday, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the party’s chief adviser on participation and innovation, asked party supporters to attend the rally.

She said the four speakers at the event include her chief adviser, Srettha Thavisin, Danuporn Punnakanta, Ackarat Nitibhon, and herself.