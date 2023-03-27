Thai CEOs name Srettha as top choice for next prime minister

Srettha, 60, is expected to be nominated as a PM candidate by the Pheu Thai Party next week. He is currently chief adviser to former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn, who leads the “Pheu Thai Family”. Paetongtarn has topped most public (rather than business) opinion polls as people’s choice of next prime minister.

She is also tipped to be named as one of three Pheu Thai PM candidates.

Sunday’s survey, titled "Thailand's future after the election", was conducted from March 21 to 25 on 200 CEOs in the manufacturing, agriculture, energy, property, export, finance, retail, tourism, service and digital sectors.