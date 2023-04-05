Can tycoon Supant apply his business acumen to drive Thailand?

Supant is one of Thai Sang Thai Party’s three PM candidates, and promises to pull Thais out of the mire of debt and revitalise small businesses.

His candidacy was announced on March 31 and he is No 2 on the list after party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan and party secretary-general Colonel Sita Divari.

Though he is a new kid in town where politics is concerned, Supant has had a long career in the field of economics. He served as president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) for three consecutive years and was a distinguished member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation’s business advisory council as well as the National Legislative Assembly after the 2014 coup.