Cash hand-out pledges may increase taxes and debt, Chuan warns

Although he did not name a particular political party, reporters assumed he was referring to the Pheu Thai Party’s campaign pledge to transfer cash into the digital wallets of all Thais 16 years of age or older.

The 10,000-baht-per-person pledge is expected to cost 500 billion baht, which Pheu Thai says is intended to stimulate the economy.

“Various cash-handout policies may burden taxpayers and cause the country to borrow more, creating debt for future generations,” Chuan said while campaigning in Bangkok.