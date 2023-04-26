MP candidates see red over blurry logos, mismatched and faded photos

Complaints have been made in London and Bangkok, and at least one politician is already calling for an international investigation to ensure a level playing field in the May 14 election.

Thai citizens in London have filed a complaint with the Royal Thai Embassy there over an election document that swaps the photos of Pheu Thai and Thailand's Future candidates in a document introducing the candidates.

Pheu Thai deputy spokesperson Chanin Rungthanakiat is calling for action to be taken to ensure photos of candidates have not been swapped with rival candidates in other countries.

"The EC's mistake in arranging voting outside the Kingdom has affected a Pheu Thai MP candidate," Chanin said.

Thai citizens living abroad can cast ballots from April 25 to May 5. Early voting in Thailand begins on May 7.