Debate: Thailand’s future in an increasingly perilous world

Chart Pattana Kla Party

Thailand should focus on domestic issues first to gain the trust of other countries, said Voranai Vanijaka, an advisor to Chart Pattana Kla leader Voranai Vanijaka.

The military-led government's efforts to prevent pro-democracy protesters from expressing political views made it difficult for Thailand to engage globally, he said.

"We have to tackle domestic issues before calling for other countries' cooperation," he said, adding that Thailand should pay attention to human rights.

Thailand should focus on the creative economy to become a fully developed country, and it should start by facilitating the growth of the entertainment industry, Voranai said.

"Thailand is still acting as the world's factory compared to developed countries that have creative economies," he said.

Pheu Chart Party

Thailand should be proactive in negotiations with other countries to ensure maximum benefits for Thai people, said Pheu Chart deputy leader Ploynaphas Chowwanit.

Thailand should promote peace talks and reject all types of violence, Ploynaphas said.

"Most wars come from conflicts of interest, but all wars end with negotiations," she said.

Thailand should enhance production and human resources, as well as make it easier for people to access funds to increase the country's competitiveness, she added.

Thailand should compete with other countries in sectors where it has an advantage, especially in agriculture, Ploynaphas added.

"Thailand has been unable to escape the middle-income trap because the government has not paid attention to development," she said.

Her party will increase Thailand's potential for developing its food industry by negotiating with other food-manufacturing countries. It will also promote environmental security globally, she said.

Pheu Thai Party

Thailand needs clear positions on a host of global issues to gain the trust of the global community, said Noppadon Pattama, deputy chairperson of Pheu Thai Party's strategy committee.

Thailand does play an important role globally, but the government should be more proactive on geopolitical issues for its own national interests and peace, he said.

"We must strictly comply with foreign laws and human rights," Noppadon said.

Thailand needs a leader who is determined to increase the country's competitiveness in terms of aviation, logistics, wellness, electric vehicles, tourism, and food, Noppadon said.

He added that tourism and food are Thailand's strongest soft powers.

"Competing with other countries is similar to participating in the Olympic Games," he said.

Democrat Party

Thailand should be more active globally to gain acceptance in the global community, said Kiat Sittheeamorn, a member of the Democrat’s economic policy committee.

"Thailand should be the leader of the Asean region," he said, adding that there are many ways to maximise the benefits of geopolitics.

Human rights are important and Thailand must promote them in order to maintain peace in the global society, Kiat said, adding: "Peaceful negotiation is the only way."

On global economics, he said the government must be aware of market mechanisms and launch clear economic stimulus policies.

"The negotiation on Thailand-European Union free-trade agreement (FTA) was postponed due to military coup," he said, adding that Thailand would be able to overcome Vietnam if the FTA is completed faster.

Move Forward Party

Thailand must adhere to democratic norms when negotiating with other countries, Move Forward's election campaign officer Pannika Wanich said.

She crticised the government for its inability to make a decision on the United Nations resolution calling for an end to the war in Ukraine and demanding Russia's immediate withdrawal from the country, saying: “Thailand abstained from the vote before supporting the call for an end to the war."

She also said innovation is the key that will allow Thailand to escape the middle-income trap and attract investors.

"Thailand should encourage technology transfer," she said, adding that technology can improve Thailand's security and economy at the same time.

The government needs to be serious about promoting the creative economy to generate a new revenue stream for Thailand, Pannika said.

Thai Sang Thai Party

Thailand should focus on peaceful negotiations and refrain from taking advantage of other countries, said Pokin Palakul, chairperson of Thai Sang Thai's strategy committee.

Thailand should help other countries enhance human rights, prevent pandemics and preserve the environment, he said.

"Thailand should seek peace talks and oppose all types of threats, especially using nuclear weapons," Pokin said.

The government should empower people to develop skills to earn more money, he said, adding that spending on developing skills costs much less than subsidies.

Fair Party

Thailand should focus on multilateral cooperation and human rights to improve the country's role in the global community, Fair Party deputy leader Kanvee Suebsaeng said.

"If we learn geopolitical mechanisms, we will know our stand in global society," he said.

Thailand should develop its economy to be accepted globally in order to gain credibility among investors, Kanvee added.