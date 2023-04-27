Chart Thai Pattana Party says no to conflicts and populist policies
Chart Thai Pattana Party has vowed not to be involved in any political conflicts and the party also will not advocate populist policies as they would only create a burden for the next generation.
During an open forum at Nation Group headquarters in Bangkok on Wednesday, deputy party leader Santi Keeranant introduced their candidates for Bangkok constituencies and announced the party’s stance on forming a new government after the May 14 general election.
“Chart Thai Pattana will not be in conflict with anyone, nor will we be a part of any ongoing conflicts that are hindering the country’s progress,” Santi said.
The Suphan Buri-based party is led by Varawut Silpa-archa, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister in the outgoing government coalition led by Palang Pracharath Party.
Santi added that the party has decided to field candidates in 15 out of 33 constituencies in Bangkok in the upcoming election, as it believes quality is more important than quantity.
“All 15 are high-quality candidates in terms of education and profile. They are familiar with problems in their respective districts and have gained the trust of the local communities from working with them,” he said.
Santi added that Chart Thai Pattana will not focus on making promises based on populist policies, as they would only create burden for the next generation. “This is the time to fix the economy, not stimulate it,” he said.
He said Chart Thai Pattana would never make empty promises with quick deadlines to attract votes. “The promises made by the other parties all need additional budgets to make them possible. We should instead use this money to pay back the loans, which will make our economy stronger,” he added.
Santi added that one of the policies the party is highlighting is a scheme offering 3,000 baht to people with no treatment record at hospitals or clinics. He said this policy would promote proper healthcare among the public while reducing the burden of the public health system.