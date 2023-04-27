Chart Thai Pattana Party says no to conflicts and populist policies

During an open forum at Nation Group headquarters in Bangkok on Wednesday, deputy party leader Santi Keeranant introduced their candidates for Bangkok constituencies and announced the party’s stance on forming a new government after the May 14 general election.

“Chart Thai Pattana will not be in conflict with anyone, nor will we be a part of any ongoing conflicts that are hindering the country’s progress,” Santi said.

The Suphan Buri-based party is led by Varawut Silpa-archa, the Natural Resources and Environment Minister in the outgoing government coalition led by Palang Pracharath Party.

Santi added that the party has decided to field candidates in 15 out of 33 constituencies in Bangkok in the upcoming election, as it believes quality is more important than quantity.

“All 15 are high-quality candidates in terms of education and profile. They are familiar with problems in their respective districts and have gained the trust of the local communities from working with them,” he said.