TDRI pokes holes in economic stimulus policies of major parties

The article also stated that none of the political parties provided an analysis to show how their policies would be better than the current ones.

The TDRI pointed out the flaws in the economic campaign promises of six major political parties:

Bhumjaithai Party

The party has said its 1.9-trillion-baht spending plans would need over 700 billion baht a year from non-budget sources through urgent soft loans, but it failed to take into account the collateral needed for such loans.

Bhumjaithai also failed to provide details to the EC of its key promises, such as the three-year debt moratorium for farmers, free cancer treatment, reduce bus fare, free solar rooftop installations, and assistance for riders to buy cheap electric motorcycles.

Pheu Thai Party

The party has claimed its government would increase tax revenue to finance its digital wallet policy, under which 10,000 baht would be provided to every Thai above 16 years of age. It also says it would cut or trim welfare budgets to finance the digital wallet scheme. But the party failed to point out which welfare projects would see budget cuts.

Even worse, Pheu Thai was overly optimistic that its digital wallet policy would be successful. It also lacked information on risk assessment if the project failed to stimulate the economy.

Moreover, 44 out of its 70 economic campaign promises would need more money than the annual budget and this contradicted its claim to the EC that its projects could be financed with the current budget.

Move Forward Party

The party has provided the clearest explanation on how it would finance its projects with the current budget without depending on non-budget money.

But its plan to reform central government agencies and the armed forces by cutting their budget for financing its campaign promises would definitely meet with strong opposition.

Palang Pracharath Party

The party has claimed its policy to reduce oil prices would not use the national budget, but would be achieved by exemptions in excise and local taxes as well as exemptions from mandatory contributions to the Oil Fuel Fund and the environment conservation fund for a year.

The TDRI believes this misleads the public because such a reduction in taxes and exemptions in contributions would create liabilities in the form of budget deficit and rising public debt. Currently, the Oil Fuel Fund has an accumulated deficit of 85 billion baht from oil price interventions.

Palang Pracharath’s policy to exempt income tax for people with income less than 500,000 baht a year would also affect the financial status of the Finance Ministry.

Democrat Party

The Democrat campaign promises would be financed by up to 460 billion baht from non-budget rebvenue, but it fails to point out the source of the funds. It also fails to provide risk assessments of the policies.

United Thai Nation Party

The party has projected the estimated cost of its policies at far lower than the amount needed for financing them. For example, it would need 175 billion baht to increase welfare subsidy to 1,000 baht per head. The party reported to the EC Office that it would need only 71 billion baht.

The party would need 77 billion baht to increase the monthly allowance for the elderly and 78 billion baht for raising contributions to the Social Security Fund, while it reported to the EC that it would need only 29 billion baht for the two campaign promises.