Chart Pattana Kla has the right stimulus policies for Thailand: Suwat

Chart Pattana Kla's economic stimulus policies will create better jobs, generate income, and reduce the cost of goods, Suwat said during an interview on The Nation’s “Road to the Future” programme.

Its "Koratnomics" policy will transform Nakhon Ratchasima and nearby provinces into a massive economic zone, he added. The province of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as "Korat", is the gateway to the Northeast – Thailand’s least economically developed region.

The party aims to create a new, sustainable economy for the country, Suwat said, adding that its first two priorities would be increasing the number of foreign tourist arrivals and dealing with debt.