Bangkok voters want peaceful transition, development, end of corruption

Voters in Khan Na Yao, Phaya Thai and Watthana districts also wanted the new government to prioritise people’s quality of life by boosting the economy, living conditions, agriculture and transport.

A Khan Na Yao district voter wearing a Spider-man costume said decisions made by voters at this election will transform Thai politics.

"I am among the new generation even though I am a little older than many," he said. "People should always exercise their voting rights because all votes are precious even though we each get only one vote."