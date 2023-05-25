Pheu Thai, United Thai Nation pore over election results to prepare for future

He said Pheu Thai's two prime minister candidates, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, have encouraged members to continue their party activities.

"This election is not the end, but it will enable us to move on," he said, citing Paetongtarn.

He said Pheu Thai has not talked about how to rebrand the party, but he clarified that the party would not alter its identity or copy other political parties.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said the party had advised its MP candidates to continue surveying their areas to receive complaints from people.

He said social media had a significant impact on the election as it enabled the party to access people directly. He added that the party's democratic political philosophy remains important.

“We look forward to the next election," he said, expecting that the battle among political parties in social media would become more intense.

He reiterated Pheu Thai’s commitment to democracy. "No matter what happens, we will stand by the people's side," he added.