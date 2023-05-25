Pheu Thai, United Thai Nation pore over election results to prepare for future
The Pheu Thai and United Thai Nation parties have vowed to study closely the results of the May 14 general election and find ways to do better in the future.
Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew said on Wednesday that the party's MP candidates had been asked to check on their strong and weak points in the May 14 general election.
He thanked the party’s supporters for their votes even though the party finished second in the election with 141 MPs. He praised the party's candidates for their hard work during the election campaign.
"Instead of blaming each other, we will accept all the facts to improve our party," he said.
He said Pheu Thai's two prime minister candidates, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Srettha Thavisin, have encouraged members to continue their party activities.
"This election is not the end, but it will enable us to move on," he said, citing Paetongtarn.
He said Pheu Thai has not talked about how to rebrand the party, but he clarified that the party would not alter its identity or copy other political parties.
Meanwhile, Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chantararuangthong said the party had advised its MP candidates to continue surveying their areas to receive complaints from people.
He said social media had a significant impact on the election as it enabled the party to access people directly. He added that the party's democratic political philosophy remains important.
“We look forward to the next election," he said, expecting that the battle among political parties in social media would become more intense.
He reiterated Pheu Thai’s commitment to democracy. "No matter what happens, we will stand by the people's side," he added.
Meanwhile, United Thai Nation leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga thanked the party's MP candidates for their hard work, adding that he has witnessed many changes in Thai politics.
“I would like to ask the party members to modernise their campaign methods, so they can keep up with changing methods of communication, especially on dealing with political pressure,” he said.
He asked members to pay attention to the party's philosophy to work for society, the nation and the people.
"The party's approach is not to abandon people who worked hard," he said, "Everyone is important whether they were successful or not because everyone had put their efforts [in the election] together."
The party’s secretary-general, Akanat Promphan, said some of the party's MP candidates had finished second or third in Bangkok constituencies. This was proof of the efforts made by the party's MP candidates in election campaigning, he added.
He vowed to study the results of the election to ensure that the party kept pace with changes in Thai society, confirming that it was not rebranding.
"What we are going to do is combine the talents of all generations and improve communication efficiency," he said, adding that it would make the party stronger in all aspects.
“We have witnessed the potential of our chosen new generation, while believing everyone would be able to work together in strengthening United Thai Nation as planned,” he added.
Move Forward Party gained the majority of MPs in the election with 152, followed by Pheu Thai (141), Bhumjaithai (70), Palang Pracharath (40) and United Thai Nation (36).
Move Forward swept 32 of Bangkok’s 33 House seats, except in Constituency 20 that was grabbed by Pheu Thai.