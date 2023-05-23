Prawit rejects rumours of eyeing partnership with Pheu Thai
Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon rejected rumours that he is planning to either quit Palang Pracharat Party (PPRP) or thinking of merging it with Pheu Thai.
“I have not thought about it yet,” he said on Tuesday, as he urged the press to ask the person who was behind this rumour.
He also confirmed he was still the party’s leader and denied ever telling the media that he was planning to hand the job over to caretaker Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.
“Ask the person who has initiated this talk [of PPRP planning to merge with Pheu Thai]. I have not considered anything yet,” he said.
He also denied saying anything about these rumours being sparked to stop PPRP from joining the Move Forward-led coalition.
However, he said, PPRP will not interfere with the coalition’s efforts to set up a government or moves to amend the lese majeste law.
Move Forward signed a memorandum of understanding with seven parties on Monday as a prelude to setting up the next government. The parties are Pheu Thai, Thai Sang Thai, Prachachart, Seree Ruam Thai, Pheu Thai Ruam Palang, Fair Party and Plung Sungkom Mai Party.