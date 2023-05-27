Democrats gathering data nationwide to pinpoint causes of devastating loss

The Democrat Party has tasked each of its 25 election winners and all of its losing candidates, as well as its provincial offices, to gather any and all information that can help explain why they lost so much ground.

The information collected will be analysed to determine why the party lost seats in so many provinces.

“The facts gathered will be presented to the party’s new executive board,” Ramet told a press conference at the party’s Bangkok headquarters.

The Democrats won 25 MP seats – 22 from constituencies and three from the party-list system, according to unofficial results from the Election Commission.

That was less than half of the 53 seats they won in the 2019 election: 33 from constituencies and 20 from the party-list system.