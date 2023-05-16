Democrats should consider bringing Abhisit back to lead party, says Satit
The Democrat Party must discuss the possibility of former leader Abhisit Vejjajiva taking the helm again, deputy chief Satit Pitutacha said on Tuesday.
His remarks came after the party won only 25 MP seats in the May 14 general election. Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit stepped down from his post, taking responsibility for the performance.
Abhisit is capable of taking over the leadership, but the party should discuss this issue, he said.
He added that the Democrats would hold a meeting to choose new executives as soon as possible.
Satit said the Democrat will study the results of the May 14 election and find ways to earn the trust of the people. He also asked former Democrat members to return to the party to strengthen it and keep pace with the changing times.
Democrats have to create awareness among many groups of voters, such as those whose votes are unpredictable and those who do not follow the news, he said.
He said the party's failure in the May 14 election could be attributed to many factors, adding that many people have called for a change in Thai politics.
It is difficult to access some people who consume only one-sided information, he said.
He pointed out that it was important to win the trust of people from many generations.
People of different generations must join hands to communicate the party's work, he said, adding that the party must be able to cope with changes in Thai politics.
He added that the party would discuss if they should vote for Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat to become the next prime minister.