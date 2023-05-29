Women at the helm: The time is long overdue

If she gets the post, she will become Thailand's first woman to hold it.

Still, women are far outnumbered by men in government.

Thailand’s first woman MP was elected in 1949, 17 years after the country switched from an absolute to a constitutional monarchy.

However, it took almost four more decades for a woman to become a minister.

Supattra Massadit was appointed Minister of the Prime Minister's Office in 1988. She kept the post till 1990.

The Prime Minister's Office has been the most open to appointing female ministers.

The ministries of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and even Justice have yet to have even one.

These four powerful ministries are laggards.