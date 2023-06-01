Pheu Thai rejects senator’s proposal for ‘national unity govt’

Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader, said there was no serious crisis in the country to justify a national unity government, adding that the democratic path is still open.

On Wednesday, Senator Jadet Insawang declared that he and most other senators would not vote for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next prime minister because his party wanted to amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law.

Jadet said some senators had agreed that the leader of election-winner Move Forward may not become the PM, so there should be a national government that combines the strong points of all parties to help develop the country.