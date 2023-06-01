Pheu Thai rejects senator’s proposal for ‘national unity govt’
The Pheu Thai Party on Thursday rejected a senator’s proposal to form a so-called “national unity government”, saying the current situation does not warrant such a move.
Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader, said there was no serious crisis in the country to justify a national unity government, adding that the democratic path is still open.
On Wednesday, Senator Jadet Insawang declared that he and most other senators would not vote for Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat as the next prime minister because his party wanted to amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law.
Jadet said some senators had agreed that the leader of election-winner Move Forward may not become the PM, so there should be a national government that combines the strong points of all parties to help develop the country.
Phumtham countered that national unity governments are only formed during serious crises, such as war.
“Currently, Thailand is not in a crisis. Our democratic system still offers a path forward in line with constitutional rules,” Phumtham said.
He noted that the pro-democracy camp won over 300 seats in the 500-seat House, so politicians should heed the people’s intention, which was made clear in the election.
Regarding concerns that Pita will fail to be elected as prime minister or be disqualified via legal action, Phumtham said this had yet to happen, adding he was confident that the pro-democracy side would succeed despite the obstacles.
Pheu Thai party-list MP Suthin Klungsang on Wednesday dismissed the proposal for a national unity government as Jadet’s personal view.
Suthin said the election result showed clearly that the people want Move Forward to head the next government.
“A national government should be set up only when the country has no other way out,” he said.
Going ahead with Jadet’s proposal would set a dangerous, anti-democratic precedent, he added.
“If one [national unity government] is formed now, it would be formed again in the future. So why would we have an election?”.