Rumour that Democrats plan to join Move Forward’s coalition is false: Jurin

Move Forward needs the opportunity to establish a government without interference from any side, Jurin told reporters on Thursday at an event celebrating the anniversary of Nation TV.

“I have never given anyone the responsibility to contact any parties about joining the coalition,” said Jurin, who resigned as leader after the election but will hold the position till a replacement is selected.

Move Forward joined forces with seven other parties to form a coalition that holds 313 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives, following the May 14 vote.