Rumour that Democrats plan to join Move Forward’s coalition is false: Jurin
The Democrat Party will not interfere with the Move Forward Party's efforts to form a government, but a rumour that it plans to join its coalition is false, said Jurin Laksanawisit, the party’s caretaker leader.
Move Forward needs the opportunity to establish a government without interference from any side, Jurin told reporters on Thursday at an event celebrating the anniversary of Nation TV.
“I have never given anyone the responsibility to contact any parties about joining the coalition,” said Jurin, who resigned as leader after the election but will hold the position till a replacement is selected.
Move Forward joined forces with seven other parties to form a coalition that holds 313 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives, following the May 14 vote.
Jurin also said that a dispute between the coalition’s two major parties, Pheu Thai and Move Forward, had attracted public attention and that there is still uncertainty about the coalition. Media attention has focused on a dispute between some members of the two parties over which one will get the coveted post of speaker of the House of Representatives.
Jurin urged the Election Commission to declare the official results of the May 14 election.
Unofficial results showed the Democrats continuing to lose ground, winning only 25 seats, the lowest number in the party’s history.
After the rout, Jurin resigned as the party’s leader.
After leaving his position, Jurin said that whoever becomes the party’s next leader must move it forward.
The party’s next executive committee, the majority of whom will be MPs, will make the final decision on who their next leader will be, he said.