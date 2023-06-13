No special orders to police about Thaksin’s plan to return: PM

Prayut was speaking to reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting. Government House reporters asked Prayut if he had given any special orders to Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who came to see the PM at Government House on Tuesday.

Thaksin has repeatedly said he would return to Thailand next month so that he would have a chance to stay with his grandchildren.

But according to unconfirmed reports, Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra, who remains Thaksin’s wife although the two have legally divorced, disagrees with Thaksin’s plan to return next month. Sources said Potjaman wanted Thaksin to wait further for the right timing to return.