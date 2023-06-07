Thaksin may return in July, ready to face judicial process: Paetongtarn

She made the remarks in response to Thaksin’s announcement on social media that he wanted to return home to see his new grandchild.

Paetongtarn, who is Thaksin’s youngest daughter, gave birth to a baby boy on May 1.

She said Thaksin had not contacted her about his plan to return to Thailand. However, she expects her father to return soon, adding that he is ready to face the judicial process.

"We have thought of many ways [to facilitate Thaksin], but try to think positive," she said.

She added that the Shinawatra family would facilitate Thaksin’s return, such as through hospitality and security.

Paetongtarn believes that Thaksin will return to Thailand in July, depending on the political situation.

"We have to monitor the situation because we believe that my father's return would become a big issue," she said.