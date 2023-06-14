Rally at EC planned to speed up election result announcement

Members of iLaw and We Watch, another civil group dedicated to monitoring the election, will gather at Government Complex in Bangkok’s Lak Si district at 2pm to submit a letter to the EC, iLaw posted on its facebook on Tuesday.

“The EC must announce the official list of elected MPs from the May 14 general election at 95% - the threshold required to start the parliamentary session – as soon as possible to enable Parliament to vote for the new Prime Minister and the formation of the new government,” said iLaw.

“There is no reason to delay the announcement. It already has been one month since the election and there is still no sign of a new government,” it went on.

iLaw said although the law stipulates the deadline for the election result announcement at 60 days, the EC should be able to announce the result before the deadline unless it sees a serious problem in vote counting.

Last week the EC ordered a recount of ballots at 47 polling stations in 16 provinces across Thailand, as the total vote counts did not match the voter turnout in the general election.

In a press release, the EC said the recount was expected to take place on Sunday (June 11), and the updated results would be announced within this month.